6 Stories At 6: From Lucknow to Dehradun and all the way to Itanagar, the nation was awash in tricolour pride today. Chief Ministers from various states led grand Tiranga Yatras, showcasing the spirit of unity, courage, and resolve. As India celebrates the success of Operation Sindoor, a powerful message echoes through the country: India will neither bow nor break. Citizens poured into the streets, waving the national flag and chanting slogans of patriotism.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees the leading organization representing 36 categories of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry — has firmly appealed to Indian film producers to rethink filming in Turkey, citing the country’s increasing support for Pakistan on issues critical to India’s national interest.