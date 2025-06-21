6 Stories At 6: Israel-Iran Conflict Day 9, Republic Reporting from Ground Zero

6 Stories At 6: The Israel-Iran conflict continues to escalate, with both nations launching military strikes, cyberattacks, and covert missions. Israel has hit Iranian military and nuclear sites, while Iran has retaliated with rocket and drone attacks. The situation carries global weight, as major powers are involved— the U.S., backing Israel, and Iran receiving support from Russia and China. This has created a tangled network of alliances and rivalries that risk further escalation. With no resolution in sight, Republic remains the only channel reporting live from Tel Aviv, in areas heavily damaged by the conflict. Here’s what Republic’s reporter Nick witnessed on the ground.