6 Stories At 6: Israeli Airstrikes Wipe Out 6 Iranian Airports | Russia Supports Iran

The Israeli Air Force has confirmed conducting coordinated airstrikes on six Iranian airports across western, central, and eastern regions, targeting runways, underground bunkers, refueling aircraft, and various fighter jets (F-14, F-5, AH-1). These strikes were intended to weaken Iran’s air power and reinforce Israeli air superiority. At the same time, Russia voiced strong support for Iran, with President Putin denouncing the strikes as unwarranted aggression. These parallel military and diplomatic moves highlight the fast-growing regional crisis.