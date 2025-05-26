6 Stories At 6: Jyoti Malhotra Case New Revelations | PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Crores

6 Stories At 6: Labeled a traitor in India, yet welcomed with open arms in Pakistan—this is the story of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. Arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, Jyoti was seen in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar surrounded by at least six armed men carrying AK-47 rifles.

The footage was captured by a Scottish YouTuber also visiting Pakistan, who expressed surprise at the heavy security detail. In the vlog, Jyoti Malhotra is seen walking through the bazaar, escorted by the armed men dressed in semi-formal attire and jackets labeled “No Fear,” as they closely guard her every move.

During his first visit after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on the first day of his two-day tour of Gujarat. As part of the visit, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹82,950 crore in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

Following his public rally in Dahod, PM Modi reached Bhuj, where he launched several key projects. These include transmission initiatives to evacuate renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, the expansion of the transmission network, and the development of an ultra super critical thermal power plant unit in Tapi.