6 Stories At 6: Kannada-Tamil Low Escalates, HC Rebukes Kamal Haasan | DU Student Murdered

6 Stories At 6: The Madras High Court has strongly reprimanded actor-politician Kamal Haasan for making alleged contemptuous remarks and engaging in political conduct during an ongoing case. The court highlighted that public figures hold a significant responsibility to maintain decorum and respect the judicial process, especially when under judicial scrutiny. Such behavior, the court noted, could undermine the authority of the legal system and affect public confidence.

A 19-year-old Delhi University student was found murdered near North Campus. Police have launched an intensive manhunt following the release of chilling CCTV footage capturing the events leading up to the crime. The brutal killing has sparked widespread outrage and intensified demands for better student safety measures in the national capital. Authorities are under pressure to ensure swift justice and improve security.