6 Stories At 6: Karnataka's Top Cop Publicly Insulted by CM Siddaramaiah

A startling incident from Karnataka is making headlines as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly scolded a senior police officer during a public function, triggering political controversy and widespread backlash. The top cop’s public humiliation has sparked debate over the treatment of police officials, political meddling in law enforcement, and the work environment under the Congress-led state government.

In this live segment, we unpack the incident, share reactions from police circles, opposition leaders' remarks, and explore what this means for Karnataka’s governance. Stay tuned for full coverage and key national updates.