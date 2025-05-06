6 Stories At 6: Mehbooba Mufti Still Shows Sympathy Towards Terrorists | UNSC Grills Pak

6 Stories At 6: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti continues to show sympathy towards terrorists in the valley. On Sunday, she alleged that the government and security forces are unfairly targeting Kashmiri youth. The next day, she wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, stating that the security agencies’ response to the Pahalgam terror attack resembled a “sweeping and indiscriminate crackdown,” citing the detention or booking of hundreds under the harsh Public Safety Act.

Meanwhile, Pakistan faced severe criticism during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting that it had itself requested. Islamabad was left red-faced as UNSC members asked tough questions regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Condemning the brutal assault of April 22, the Council members demanded clarity from Pakistan about the alleged involvement of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Dismissing Pakistan's 'false flag' claims, the UNSC also highlighted its nuclear threats and missile tests as contributing factors to rising tensions along the Line of Control.