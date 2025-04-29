6 Stories At 6: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting with Defence Minister, NSA, and CDS

6 Stories At 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presiding over a high-level CCS meeting with CDS General Anil Chauhan, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Amar Preet Singh, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The crucial meeting follows India’s expected response to the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam attack, in which 26 innocent tourists were brutally killed. Since the April 22 attack, Indian security forces have remained on high alert.

In a new escalation, the Pakistan Army fired small arms at Indian posts along the LoC late Thursday night. Indian Army officials reported that the firing was met with a strong response, and there were no casualties on the Indian side.