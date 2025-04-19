6 Stories At 6: Murshidabad Violence Survivors Seek Justice | Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada

As tensions remain high in Bengal, a delegation from the National Commission for Women, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the riot-hit areas of Murshidabad district. The team met with victims of the violence and assured them that the Centre would take every necessary step to ensure their safety moving forward.

During the visit, several affected women recounted the trauma they endured and urged authorities to set up permanent BSF camps in certain parts of the district. They also called for an NIA investigation into the communal clashes that claimed three lives. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also paid a visit to the affected areas. The grief-stricken families, mostly Hindus who were forced to abandon their homes, reflect the worsening situation in the state and highlight the growing concerns about the safety of the Hindu community.

In a separate tragic incident, 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa lost her life in Canada after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout between two groups. Hamilton police confirmed that she was an unintended victim of the gunfire.

Initial reports say Harsimrat was waiting at a bus stop when she was hit during a shooting involving two vehicles. The Consulate General of India in Toronto has expressed deep sorrow over her death. This marks the fourth such tragedy involving an Indian student in Canada in the past four months. The shooting occurred near Upper James and South Bend Road in Hamilton. Harsimrat was found with a gunshot wound to her chest and was rushed to a hospital, where she sadly passed away.