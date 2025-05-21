6 Stories At 6: Forces Eliminate 27 Naxals | Spy YouTuber's Pakistan Confession

6 Stories At 6: In a major success for Indian security forces, top CPI (Maoist) commander Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraj carrying a bounty of ₹1.5 crore was killed in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad region during Operation Kagar.

The encounter, which eliminated 27 Maoists, specifically targeted high-ranking leaders from the Central Committee, Politburo, and Maad Division based on precise intelligence inputs. The operation was executed by DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon, who ventured deep into Maoist strongholds. One DRG jawan was martyred, and a few others sustained injuries but are now in stable condition. Security forces also recovered AK-47s, explosives, and other advanced weaponry. The operation is ongoing as troops continue to search for remaining insurgents. This is considered one of the most significant anti-Maoist operations in recent years, striking a major blow to Left-Wing Extremism in India.