6 Stories At 6: Noida Dowry Horror Repeats in Jodhpur, Another Daughter Loses Her Life
Published Aug 26, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST
In Jodhpur’s Sarnada village, 32-year-old teacher Sanju Bishnoi set herself and her 3-year-old daughter Yashasvi ablaze after alleged dowry harassment by her husband, in-laws, and an associate. Yashasvi died instantly, while Sanju succumbed to her injuries the next day. A suicide note accused the family of relentless abuse despite earlier dowry gifts, including a car. Sanju’s family has lodged a complaint leading to an FIR and forensic probe. The tragedy mirrors the recent Noida case of Nikki Bhati, again exposing India’s grim dowry violence.
 

