6 Stories At 6: Odisha Govt Employee Throws Cash from Window During Raid

6 Stories At 6: In what appeared to be a highly dramatic anti-corruption raid, Odisha Vigilance officials seized unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 2.1 crore. The searches were conducted at several locations linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer of the Rural Works Department in Bhubaneswar. Being a government employee, the question arises how he accumulated such a huge sum. The raids followed allegations of possession of disproportionate assets. During the operation, Sarangi tried to get rid of the cash by throwing bundles of Rs 500 notes out of the window of his flat in Bhubaneswar. Upon seeing the vigilance officers, he tossed the cash bundles out, which were subsequently recovered by the Vigilance search team in the presence of witnesses.