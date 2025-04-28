6 Stories At 6: Shocking New Footage of Pahalgam Terror Attack | Search for Terrorists Escalates

6 Stories At 6: Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, tensions have risen along the Line of Control (LoC). The attack, widely condemned across India and internationally, has been linked to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. In retaliation, the Indian Army blew up the houses of two active terrorists in South Kashmir. Late Thursday night, the Pakistan Army initiated small arms fire on Indian posts along the LoC. Indian Army officials confirmed they responded effectively to the attack, with no casualties reported on the Indian side. This escalation highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, as the search for those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre intensifies. The situation remains tense, with both sides on high alert.