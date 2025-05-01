6 at 6: Pakistan Turns Away Its Own Citizens at Attari Border

6 at 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a strong warning, stating that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, will give a precise and powerful response to every act of terrorism. This marks his first public statement following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

On the other hand, immigration sources have revealed that Pakistan has refused to accept its own citizens who were deported by India. These individuals were sent back through the Attari border, but since 8:00 AM today, Pakistan has closed all its immigration counters and declined to take them in. Indian immigration authorities have confirmed this refusal, highlighting the ongoing tension and lack of cooperation from Pakistan’s side, even when it comes to accepting their own nationals.