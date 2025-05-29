6 Stories At 6: Pakistan's Terror Links Revealed | Shocking Remark by Congress MP

6 Stories At 6: Pakistan has once again been exposed for its open support of terrorism. A fresh video has surfaced showing a rally held by Lashkar-e-Taiba in Lahore, Pakistan, just yesterday. Shockingly, the rally featured some of the most wanted terrorists standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani political leaders. Among them was top LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. This rally was organised by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League to mark Pakistan’s nuclear test anniversary and was filled with provocative speeches and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a massive roadshow in Patna, Bihar, where he was met with overwhelming support from the public. Crowds lined the streets, cheering and waving as the Prime Minister interacted with them, showcasing the BJP’s strong momentum in the region.

In Odisha, the National Investigation Agency has launched a probe into a significant incident where Maoists looted a large stock of explosives around 200 packets of gelatin from a transport near the Saranda forest region in neighboring Jharkhand, a known Maoist stronghold. Top NIA officials, including a DIG and SP, have already visited Rourkela to lead the investigation.

Over in Uttar Pradesh, the police have ramped up their offensive against crime with 'Operation Langda'. In the last 48 hours alone, they’ve conducted encounters across nine cities like Lucknow, Agra, and Ghaziabad leading to 14 arrests of most-wanted criminals. The name ‘Langda’ comes from a key tactic in the operation: ensuring even long-absconding criminals can’t run anymore. The crackdown reflects a strict zero-tolerance stance on gangsters and hardened criminals.

However, what stirred major outrage today was a controversial statement by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. In a shocking and deeply insensitive remark, he drew a comparison between the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack and Indian MPs who are part of an all-party delegation promoting India’s strong stand against terrorism on global platforms. His comments have been widely condemned and are being seen as not just inappropriate but downright unpardonable.