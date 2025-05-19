6 Stories At 6: Major Expose of Pakistani Spy Network | Congress Again Shows Pro-Pakistan Stance

6 Stories At 6: The Pakistan spy network has drawn attention to influencers and the YouTube community, with 10 people arrested so far. Authorities are investigating the common link among them. Meanwhile, the Indian government is preparing to send an all-party delegation to brief the world on Operation Sindoor. However, political debates have already started within India regarding the operation. The Congress party is accused of promoting a pro-Pakistan narrative amidst these developments. In a related update, India has received official confirmation that Pakistan tried to carry out an attack on the Golden Temple. Fortunately, the attempt was foiled successfully, preventing any harm. These incidents highlight ongoing security challenges and the complex political environment surrounding India-Pakistan relations. The situation continues to evolve as both security agencies and political parties remain actively engaged.