6 Stories At 6: Countdown to Historic Launch | Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian on ISS Mission

6 Stories At 6: All eyes are on Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla, who is set to make history as the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Axiom-4 mission. Following intense training and unwavering commitment, the Indian Air Force pilot will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. This landmark journey is a major milestone in India's space journey, setting the stage for future manned missions like Gaganyaan. Stay tuned for the latest on the launch, his voyage, and what this accomplishment signifies for India’s rising stature in global space exploration. Join us for this special coverage as a nation's dream lifts off!