6 Stories At 6: Indian Space Dream Fulfilled | Shubhanshu Shukla Docks at ISS, Makes History

6 Stories At 6: The highly awaited launch of Axiom Mission 4 has successfully taken place. Following multiple delays due to weather and technical challenges, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off early Wednesday, carrying four astronauts — including India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla — aboard a brand-new Crew Dragon capsule. The launch occurred at 12:01 PM from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) is a private spaceflight initiative by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX and NASA. The mission is en route to the International Space Station, with docking expected around 7:00 AM on Thursday. During their stay of up to 14 days, the crew will carry out scientific experiments, technology tests, and public outreach to support the growth of commercial human spaceflight.