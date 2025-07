India celebrates a historic moment as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth after completing an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This landmark achievement signals a new chapter in the nation’s human space exploration journey. In this special edition of 6 Stories At 6, we present comprehensive coverage of his return, key scientific accomplishments, and exclusive reactions from ISRO, international space agencies, and Shukla’s family.