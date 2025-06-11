6 Stories At 6: RCB Vs Karnataka Govt | Sonam Raghuvanshi Confesses to Committing Murder

6 Stories At 6: A heated clash has broken out between the Karnataka government and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as the state brands the IPL victory parade “unauthorized” and scrutinizes its part in the deadly stampede that rocked the city. Amid escalating political finger-pointing, a startling development emerges from the Northeast Sonam Raghuvanshi, previously tied to the mysterious Meghalaya disappearance, has admitted to murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. This hard-hitting video unpacks the two stories dominating headlines from IPL fallout to a chilling criminal confession.