6 Stories At 6: 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana has admitted to being a trusted agent of the Pakistani Army and confirmed ISI’s involvement in the terror plot. During interrogation, he revealed he was in Mumbai during the attacks and had visited CST station. He also said the attacks were planned with ISI and carried out with LeT training alongside David Headley. Rana is currently in NIA custody after being extradited from the U.S. parapharse