6 Stories At 6: Tatas To Build Rafale Fuselages In India In Tie-Up With Dassault

6 Stories At 6: In a significant boost to India’s defence and aerospace industry, Tata Group will manufacture crucial components for Rafale fighter jets. French defence major Dassault Aviation has teamed up with Tata to produce essential parts of the jets not only for India but also for international markets. A specialised manufacturing plant will be set up in Hyderabad, representing a major leap for the ‘Make in India’ campaign and strengthening India’s strategic defence manufacturing capabilities.