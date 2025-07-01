6 Stories At 6: Temple Guard Tortured to Death, Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

A disturbing video has surfaced showing temple guard Ajith Kumar being violently assaulted by police while in custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district. The 27-year-old died under suspicious circumstances during questioning in connection with a theft case. The incident has triggered widespread public outrage, resulting in the arrest of five officers, suspension of six others, and the case now being treated as murder. A judicial inquiry is underway, and the investigation has been handed over to the CB-CID.