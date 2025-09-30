Republic World
News / Republic Shows / 6@6 / 6 Stories At 6: TVK Vijay First Video Message | Pak Is Breaking Apart | Justice For Zubeen
Published Sep 30, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
6 Stories At 6: TVK Vijay First Video Message | Pak Is Breaking Apart | Justice For Zubeen

Join 6 Stories At 6 for today’s top developments delivered with clarity and speed. Catch TVK chief Vijay’s first video message after the tragic Karur stampede, key developments as Pakistan faces internal instability, and the growing demand for justice in Zubeen Garg’s death case.

Republic TV brings on-ground reports, political updates, and exclusive insights from experts and stakeholders. In this edition, we analyze Vijay’s message amid public scrutiny, assess Pakistan’s unfolding crisis with geopolitical context, and track Assam’s push for a thorough investigation into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious demise. Stay tuned for fast, fearless, and factual coverage.
 

