On 6 Stories At 6, we spotlight the top headline of the hour — a major diplomatic and security win for India. In a pivotal step, the United States has formally designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terrorist entity. This move not only reveals Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism through such proxy groups but also bolsters India’s position against Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).