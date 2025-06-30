6 Stories At 6: Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces from West Bengal | Vehicles Set Ablaze in Prayagraj

Tensions are rising in Kolkata as BJP leaders take to the streets in massive protests over the gangrape of a law student, demanding justice and accountability from the TMC government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has remained silent, while some TMC leaders have sparked outrage with controversial remarks blaming the survivor. A BJP fact-finding team has reached Bengal to investigate the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s Sivaganga district, 28-year-old temple guard Ajith Kumar has died in police custody under suspicious circumstances. Allegations of custodial torture have emerged, leading to the suspension of six police officers. The case has triggered widespread political outrage and increasing demands for justice.