6 Stories At 6: Zepto Under FDA Scanner | Severe Flood Crisis in Assam

6 Stories At 6: In today’s top headlines, quick-commerce leader Zepto finds itself under the scanner as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiates a formal investigation into alleged violations of food safety norms. The probe is centered around concerns regarding the hygiene standards maintained during the storage, packaging, and delivery of perishable items. This development has sparked a broader conversation about the regulatory framework governing the booming quick-commerce sector, which promises ultra-fast delivery of groceries and essentials but often faces scrutiny over quality control and safety compliance. As the investigation unfolds, questions are being raised about how such platforms maintain food safety in their race for speed and convenience.

At the same time, Assam is grappling with a worsening flood crisis, as continuous heavy rainfall has led to overflowing rivers, inundating homes and agricultural land. Rescue and relief efforts are underway on a large scale, with thousands still stranded. We also cover the latest on disaster management, government responses, and weather predictions.