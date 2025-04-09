Debate With Arnab: Air India Faces 'Unruly Behaviour', Passenger Urinates On Bridgestone MD, Will Action Be Taken?

Debate With Arnab: Almost three years after the infamous "pee-gate" scandal brought global attention to the issue of drunk and unruly passengers on Air India flights, the airline has once again been left red-faced. On 9th April A passenger reportedly urinated on a Japanese national aboard flight AI2336, en route from Delhi to Bangkok. According to Air India officials familiar with the matter, the victim has been identified as Hiroshi Yoshizane, Managing Director of Bridgestone India. The incident occurred during the descent of the Tata Sons-owned Air India flight and was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by the airline, according to news reports. Shockingly, no complaint was filed and no action was taken against the alleged offender. Arnab Goswami raises the big question: Is Air India attempting to downplay Pee-Gate 2.0? What are the ethics of Air India? What about the treatment of passengers onboard the national carrier? Arnab demands strict action against these increasingly disturbing incidents that continue to tarnish India’s aviation image.