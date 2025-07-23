Debate With Arnab: Did Akhilesh Yadav Conduct a Political Meeting Inside a Mosque?

Debate With Arnab: A major political controversy has erupted after Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav visited a mosque near Parliament. The BJP has accused him of holding a political meeting within the religious premises, pointing to viral images showing Akhilesh, his wife Dimple Yadav, and other SP MPs—including Imam-MP Mohibullah Nadvi—seated inside the mosque. The BJP claims the mosque was misused as an "unofficial Samajwadi Party office," sparking a national debate over the use of religious spaces for political purposes.

The controversy deepened as the BJP also criticized Dimple Yadav’s attire during the visit, alleging it disrespected religious customs and hurt Muslim sentiments, even threatening legal action. The Samajwadi Party has strongly rejected all allegations, insisting no political discussions occurred and accusing the BJP of creating a diversion from real national issues. This clash highlights the fragile boundary between religion and politics in India, as both sides continue to accuse each other of exploitation and misrepresentation.