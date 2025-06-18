Debate With Arnab: Is America Attempting a Regime Change in Iran by Replacing Khamenei?

Debate With Arnab: Israel urges U.S. involvement as Trump threatens Ayatollah... Is West Asia’s conflict on the verge of a new player entering? On Day 6 of escalating tensions, a regime change operation appears to be unfolding.

Speculation grows around Supreme Leader Khamenei’s potential succession.

Is the U.S. seeking to sway Iran’s leadership transition? Are covert moves being made to destabilize the regime? Could this trigger wider regional unrest?

Join Arnab Goswami and leading experts on Republic as they debate: “Is America Trying a Regime Change in Iran?”