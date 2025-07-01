Debate With Arnab: Will Stalin Take Strict Action Against Cops in Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Case?

A heartbreaking case has emerged from Tamil Nadu where a security guard allegedly died due to custodial torture by the state police. The incident has triggered massive public anger, with the AIADMK strongly attacking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's administration and raising concerns about its dedication to maintaining law and order. As calls for justice intensify, attention shifts to the issue of police brutality and the pressing need for accountability and reform within Tamil Nadu’s law enforcement system. Is it time for firm action against custodial abuse? Watch The Debate With Arnab.