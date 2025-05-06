sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:25 PM IST

Debate With Arnab: Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rise Up, Launch Full-Scale Rebellion Against Islamabad

Debate With Arnab: In this hard-hitting and unfiltered debate, the focus shifts to one of the most volatile developments in the region: the escalating rebellion in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where an unprecedented wave of resistance has erupted against the central government in Islamabad. With fresh reports, visuals from the ground, and testimonies surfacing daily, the situation appears to be spiraling into a full-scale internal revolt. This is challenging the very foundations of Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

Arnab Goswami anchors this high-voltage debate, bringing together top defense analysts, and regional commentators to dissect what could be a historic turning point in South Asia. This isn’t just another protest movement, it's a widespread uprising rooted in decades of suppression, ethnic discrimination, human rights violations, and military crackdowns that have long been ignored or silenced by the Pakistani state.

