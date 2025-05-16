Debate With Arnab: Gilgit Baltistan Erupts After Balochistan — Is Pakistan Falling Apart?

Debate With Arnab: As mass protests erupt across Gilgit Baltistan, following years of unrest in Balochistan, Pakistan finds itself facing an internal crisis of unprecedented scale. From cries for autonomy to open defiance of Islamabad's policies, the people of Gilgit Baltistan are now taking to the streets, demanding justice, basic rights, and freedom from systemic neglect and exploitation.

On Debate With Arnab, we examine the rising storm within Pakistan’s so-called "integrated territories." With fuel shortages, economic collapse, political repression, and heavy militarization, the anger on ground is no longer silent. The resistance is loud, organized, and growing, forcing Pakistan’s establishment to confront what could be a breakdown of its internal unity.

What lies behind the surge in civilian uprisings? Is this the beginning of a long-overdue reckoning with decades of discrimination and state-sponsored suppression? And can Pakistan handle simultaneous unrest in both Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan without imploding?