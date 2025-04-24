Debate With Arnab: No Time For Discussions, India Gets Ready To Retaliate Against Pakistan

Debate With Arnab: Few days after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Navy has conducted a precision strike, successfully destroying a sea-skimming target with a guided missile—an apparent message to Pakistan.

In the political arena, leaders from across party lines have called for strong and decisive action to dismantle terror camps. During an all-party meeting, opposition MPs voiced concerns over serious security lapses that may have contributed to the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged a firm response, calling the Pahalgam attack one of the deadliest in recent memory. He declared, “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist, their handlers, and their supporters. We will chase them to the ends of the earth and deliver justice beyond their imagination.”

