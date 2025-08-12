Debate with Arnab: Should Pakistan’s ISI Be Tagged As Terror Organisation Instead of Balochis?

Debate with Arnab: The US and global powers call the Baloch freedom struggle terrorism, but why not Pakistan’s ISI? This agency has engineered cross-border terror, harboured global fugitives, and turned Pakistan into a terror hub — from Kargil to Pulwama, Osama bin Laden to the Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Yet, the world ignores its role while targeting Baloch fighters. On Debate with Arnab, we expose the hypocrisy and question if ISI is the biggest state-run terror syndicate, demanding it be banned and sanctioned worldwide.