Debate With Arnab: Luxury Killings By Super Rich Continues Unabated

In this hard-hitting episode of Debate With Arnab, the spotlight is on the disturbing rise of fatal high-speed crashes linked to the super-rich and their luxury cars. From Delhi to Mumbai, hit-and-run cases by the elite are fuelling public anger as justice seems delayed or denied. Arnab Goswami asks the burning questions: Are the rich above the law? Why do powerful families escape accountability when luxury vehicles are involved? Join the fiery panel as eyewitnesses, legal experts, and citizens debate the growing culture of impunity on Indian roads, where influence and money often outweigh justice.