Debate With Arnab: Opposition's 'Saboot Gang' Back To Undermining India's Interest Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Debate With Arnab: As India stands at a critical juncture following the Pahalgam terror attack, national unity is paramount, yet once again, the Opposition’s infamous ‘Saboot Gang’ resurfaces, questioning the government, the armed forces, and even the legitimacy of India’s potential response to Pakistan.

Tonight on Debate With Arnab, the gloves come off as Arnab Goswami takes on those who demand proof instead of showing solidarity, accusing them of echoing Pakistan’s narrative at a time when the country needs to project strength and resolve.

While the armed forces prepare and intelligence reports indicate clear threats from across the border, why are some political voices casting doubt instead of backing the nation? Is this dissent, or is it dangerously close to aiding the enemy’s propaganda?