Debate with Arnab: Mega Countdown On as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Script History

Debate with Arnab: India is on the brink of a historic space milestone! Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a test pilot from the Indian Air Force and astronaut, is all set to launch aboard the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He is poised to become the first Indian to reach the ISS and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma.

Join a high-powered panel of top space scientists, former ISRO officials, and strategic experts as the mega countdown begins. The debate will explore the importance of this mission for India’s rapidly growing space program, the future of human spaceflight, and what it means for India’s Gaganyaan mission and beyond. The discussion will also focus on how private players like Axiom Space are reshaping global space exploration and what that means for national space agencies. With deep dives into India’s place in the global space race, the cutting-edge technology behind such missions, and the inspiration Shubhanshu Shukla brings to a billion Indians this is an unmissable conversation on India’s giant leap toward the stars.