News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: Republic Corners Trump Government On Trade Hypocrisy, Russian Oil
Published Aug 20, 2025 at 9:50 PM IST

Debate With Arnab: Republic Corners Trump Government On Trade Hypocrisy, Russian Oil

The Trump administration’s escalating tariff war has jolted global markets, drawing anger from allies and adversaries alike. From India and China to Europe and the US itself, the impact is undeniable. In tonight’s debate, Arnab Goswami takes on the Trump government, questioning whether this is truly about protecting American jobs or simply fueling a reckless trade gamble. With India facing pressure over Russian oil and shifting global alliances, Republic asks the tough questions—who really gains, and at what cost? Is this the dawn of a new economic cold war or a chance for diplomacy to rescue world trade?

