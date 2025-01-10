VIDEO: Can Sambhal's Truth Be Buried In History? Arnab Dissects Yogi's Surgery Comment To Treat Old Wounds

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an interview with Republic Bharat, spoke about recent riots in Sambhal that occurred on November 24, 2024. He stressed the need to address long-standing issues in the region. "Surgery is required for old wounds," he said, mentioning the importance of correcting historical wrongs. The CM accused past rulers of “Islamisation” of Sambhal and claimed that sacred symbols of Sanatan Dharma were destroyed. "Everything is pre-decided for Sambhal. They Islamized Sambhal, destroyed our signs of Sanatan Dharma, wells, and everything sacred to us," Adityanath said. Citing historical references, the CM added, “Ain-i-Akbari stands as proof of how Shri Hari Vishnu Temple in Sambhal was vandalized and replaced with a mosque. Mir Banki, who destroyed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, also destroyed Lord Vishnu’s temple in Sambhal.”