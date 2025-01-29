VIDEO: Arnab's Tearing Questions On Mumbai Police's Version Of Saif Ali Khan Attack And Probe

Twelve days after the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police finally held a detailed briefing, claiming significant progress in the investigation. However, their statements left more questions than answers. While officials praised their efforts, they failed to provide clarity on key aspects of the probe. When Republic cameras pressed them with tough questions, the police seemed to dodge, avoiding specifics and deepening the mystery surrounding the case. The inconsistencies in their response have only fueled speculation, raising concerns about transparency in the investigation. What are they hiding? Why are crucial details still unclear? As the nation watches closely, Republic brings you exclusive insights into the police’s puzzling stance. Stay tuned as we expose the unanswered questions in this high-profile case.