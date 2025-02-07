VIDEO: Why This Unnecessary Row Over Illegal Deportees Being Sent Back In Chains And Handcuffs? Asks Arnab

A row has broken out after several Indian deportees were sent back from the U.S. restrained in chains and handcuffs. The opposition has raised serious questions, accusing the government of failing to protect the rights of its citizens. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar responded, saying the U.S. followed standard deportation procedures. Amid growing criticism, concerns arise over whether this controversy could strain India-U.S. diplomatic ties. Arnab Goswami questions the uproar over Indian deportees being sent back from the U.S. in chains and handcuffs. He argues that the controversy may be unnecessary, as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified that the U.S. is following standard deportation procedures. Amid opposition criticism and political debate, Arnab asks: Is this outrage genuine concern or political posturing?