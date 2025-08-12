Debate with Arnab: Stray Dog Order by Supreme Court Sends Woke Glass Home Celebs Into A Meltdown

Debate with Arnab: The Supreme Court’s stray dog order has sparked outrage — not on the streets, but in the comfort of woke celebrities’ gated homes. From social media rants to hashtag activism, stars who never face stray dog attacks are preaching “compassion” and “animal rights” to those who do. On Debate with Arnab, the hypocrisy is exposed: why does Bollywood ignore victims’ suffering, yet erupt over public safety measures? Is this activism just Instagram optics? Shouldn’t the safety of children, seniors, and ordinary citizens come first?

