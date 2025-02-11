VIDEO: Arnab's Takedown Of BeerBiceps: Dirt, Perversion Should Never Be Normalised In Name Of Content

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, is facing massive backlash after making lewd and vulgar remarks during comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. His comments, accused of promoting incest, have triggered nationwide outrage. The controversy has led to severe consequences, with major sponsors pulling away and his subscriber count seeing a sharp decline. Despite issuing an apology, many critics have dismissed it as insincere and insufficient. Meanwhile, the legal heat has intensified, with multiple complaints being filed against him across the country. Authorities have now registered an FIR under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Cinematograph Act, tightening the legal noose around the YouTuber. As pressure mounts, Allahbadia finds himself at the center of a growing storm, with his career hanging by a thread.