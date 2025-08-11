Debate With Arnab: Asim Munir’s Garbage Truck Speech And Warmongering From US Soil

Debate With Arnab: In a fiery live update, India hits back at Pakistan after Army Chief Asim Munir’s nuclear blackmail from US soil. Operation Sindoor intensifies with precision missile and airstrikes on militant camps and key military sites deep inside Pakistan. These decisive strikes follow the Pahalgam terror attack, showcasing India’s strategic might in crippling airbases and militant strongholds. As tensions escalate, we bring you real-time coverage, expert analysis, diplomatic updates, and the implications for South Asia’s fragile security balance.

