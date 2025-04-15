Debate With Arnab: Bengal Continues to Burn; Who is Provoking Violence?

Debate With Arnab: West Bengal continues to burn. Police vehicles have been attacked. Violent clashes have been witnessed on the streets. Law and order has gone for a toss. However, CM Mamata Banerjee has refused to directly name those who provoked. Hindus are fleeing Murshidabad. Are Hindus refugees in their own country? Can anybody ignore the fact that Hindus are unsafe in their own land? NHRC has stepped in and is set to visit Murshidabad. Even as scores of families are leaving their homes, with some even moving to Jharkhand, Mamata Banerjee has cited 'right to protest'. There is even the Bangladesh angle that has emerged in the story. There is blatant fear for life and the streets are burning. Can one ignore what is happening in West Bengal?