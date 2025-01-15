VIDEO: Binil Babu's Death, Is Indian Citizen's Life Expendable? Arnab's Stinging Questions To MEA

Good evening, for all the clout we claim and all the great equations we claim to have with the Russian government, we could not save the life of 32 year old Binil Babu who died being forced to fight for the Russians against Ukraine. Bil was trapped into fighting for Russia by Russian mercenary armies, he didn't want to fight and was never a fighter, he was just looking for work in Polans and forced into the battlefield. The Ministry of External Affairs claims it has worked out things with the Russians to bring people trapped in the warzone with the Russians back. But when Binil Babu kept pleading with the Indian embassy and with the MEA, the MEA seems to have done. An official in the Indian embassy in Russia informed Binil that his contract had expired, but the Indian government did evidently very little to save his life., Did the Indian government so busy with the great power game and building global; equations not have time to put as much effort t save Binil Babu's life. Or is an Indian citizens life expendable. Isnt it important for the External Affairs Minister to speak on cases like Binil Babu's to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov? And with the kind of urgency that such cases require? Ladies and gentlemen, my view is clear: we are sometimes so busy with the big global picture that we forget that diplomacy must also matter for the citizen. And in this case out governments diplomacy has failed. Binil Babu s death is the result of that unforgivable diplomatic failure. The MEA must answer more than it is right now, with perfunctory noises about bringing his body back. This is a shame.