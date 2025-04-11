Debate With Arnab: S Gurumurthy Talks On BJP-AIADMK Forging Alliance In Tamil Nadu For Upcoming 2026 Polls

Debate With Arnab: Tamil Nadu’s political scene has taken a dramatic turn with the BJP and AIADMK officially rekindling their alliance ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The announcement, made by Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai, marks a significant strategic pivot. Describing the renewed alliance as a “natural partnership,” Mr. Shah confirmed that former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami would be the coalition’s face for the upcoming polls. The confirmation of the alliance came shortly after the BJP replaced K. Annamalai as its state unit president. His successor, Nainar Nagendran—a three-time MLA from Tirunelveli and notably, a former AIADMK member—now takes the helm. But the question remains: will these developments be enough to challenge the deeply rooted Dravidian political dominance in the state? In tonight's Primetime Debate, Arnab Goswami asks the big questions, will this power pact redraw the electoral map of Tamil Nadu? Is this the gamechanger the NDA needs to finally breach Tamil Nadu? Or is this alliance a political gamble that could backfire? Can the DMK be dethroned in 2026? Watch the full debate to get the in-depth analysis of the situation.