Debate With Arnab: BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi On Voter Roll In 1980s

Debate With Arnab: A heated political row has erupted as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accuses Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of being listed on India’s voter rolls in 1980, three years before she became an Indian citizen in 1983. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya points to electoral records from the New Delhi constituency, alleging a breach of electoral law since she reportedly held Italian citizenship at the time. The charges come amid an intense dispute over voter fraud, with Congress accusing the BJP’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar of attempting to manipulate voter lists.