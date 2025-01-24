Debate With Arnab: After Super Freebies, Cash For Votes Charge In Battle For Delhi

The Delhi Assembly elections have taken a dramatic turn with allegations of cash-for-votes rocking the political landscape. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has leveled serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming both parties are distributing cash to sway voters ahead of the polls.

This controversy comes on the heels of the heated debate over the "super freebies" being promised to the electorate, raising concerns about the lengths to which political parties will go to secure votes. The allegations have sparked outrage, with all three parties—Congress, AAP, and BJP—trading barbs as the race for Delhi intensifies.

With the stakes higher than ever, the big question remains: Will the people of Delhi vote for freebies, cash, or genuine governance? Don’t miss tonight’s heated discussion on "Debate With Arnab" as experts dissect the unfolding scandal.